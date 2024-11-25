Akufo-Addo's cathedral a “create, loot and share” scheme – Ablakwa on CHRAJ report

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reacted to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice’s (CHRAJ) report on his petition against the National Cathedral project.
According to him, the Commission’s directive for a forensic audit and the possible prosecution of the Cathedral’s Board of Trustees is proof that the project is a “blasphemous grand create, loot and share scheme orchestrated by President Akufo-Addo.”
On 16 January 2023, Ablakwa petitioned CHRAJ to investigate alleged conflicts of interest regarding the payment of GHS 2.6 million to JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Rev. Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, alias Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, who serves as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral.
In a report dated 22 November 2024, signed by Commissioner Dr Joseph Whittal, CHRAJ disclosed that, as of 31 May 2022, over GH¢225 million had been spent on the project. Highlighting public interest, CHRAJ recommended:
Accordingly, the Commission recommends that the Auditor-General should conduct a forensic audit on the construction of the National Cathedral project from its inception to date to ascertain whether monies released for its construction have been properly utilised.
It further stated:
The Commission further recommends further investigation and possible prosecution of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral who superintended over the award of the contract to Ribade Company in disregard to Act 663 as amended. These breaches of procurement laws have the potential of courting international embarrassment to the country considering its international status and that of Ribade Company Ltd.
Reacting to the report, Ablakwa accused the government of “reckless” spending on the project, calling for legal repercussions. He stated:
This is a very damning report. And the board of Trustees of the National Cathedral ought to be very, very worried about this report.
He pledged that the next NDC government would prosecute those involved under the “Operation Recover All Loot” policy, stating:
The next NDC government is going to take up these findings. You don't spend over $58 million and then there's nothing to show for it in a bankrupt country. In an insolvent country, a country that people are struggling to make a living, where you have compelled people to take financial haircuts.
CHRAJ, however, dismissed Ablakwa’s conflict-of-interest claims against Rev. Adu Gyamfi, stating:
The Commission accordingly finds that, to the extent that no transaction for the provision of services existed between the National Cathedral and the 5th Respondent for which the 4th Respondent could have promoted a private interest and that to the extent that the loan granted to the National Cathedral was at no interest, the 4th Respondent did not put himself in a position where his personal interests conflicted or was likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his office.
Ablakwa, while welcoming parts of the report, argued that CHRAJ “only scratched the surface,” stating:
CHRAJ failed to seriously look into the double identity conduct of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi despite overwhelming evidence placed before it, and despite a high court judgement on the matter.
He pledged to follow up on the investigations to their logical conclusion.