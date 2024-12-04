Some three irate youth have reportedly attacked the Techiman station at the Acheamfuor bus terminal in Kumasi in retaliation for an earlier attack on the Asantehene’s convoy.

According to reports by Kumasi-based Otec FM, the incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday, 3rd December 2024, when three young men, wielding cutlasses and sticks, stormed the station. They allegedly launched the attack in retaliation for the assault on the Asantehene’s convoy.

An eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, told the station that the youth destroyed the windows of about eight vehicles, heightening tensions in the area.

He said:

We were at the station when three guys wielding cutlasses, metal rods and sticks arrived, demanding control of the Techiman station. We were immediately scared and ran for our lives. They then destroyed the windows of seven to eight cars. When questioned, they revealed that it was a revenge for the attack on the Asantehene’s convoy.

The eyewitness therefore called for swift intervention to resolve the incident with the December 7 elections fast-approaching.

According to a preliminary report shared by the Ghana Police Service, the incident occurred the previous day, Monday, 2nd December 2024, when the Asantehene was returning from a funeral in Nkoranza. Youth believed to be from Techiman reportedly threw stones at buses in the convoy.

The police have since launched an investigation and engaged with leaders of both sides to ensure peace.

Meanwhile, the Techiman Traditional Council has responded to the attack on the Asantehene’s convoy in Techiman. During a press conference on Tuesday, 3rd December, the council dismissed claims of any ill-feeling between the people of Asante and Techiman, affirming their commitment to peaceful coexistence.