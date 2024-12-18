I know where stolen monies under Akufo-Addo are hidden; I’m ready to testify – Former NPP MP

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, Edward Ennin, has declared his willingness to assist in uncovering alleged misappropriation of state funds during the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration.

In an interview with Accra-based UTV, Edward Ennin expressed his readiness to testify before any committee established to investigate what he described as the "gross looting of state resources."

He alleged that Ghana’s ambassadors and high commissioners possess critical knowledge about the destinations of stolen state funds and suggested that these issues would be brought to light in the future. He said in the Twi dialect:

I was at the home of one big personality together with three ambassadors, from France, the UK, and the US, and the conversation that was had there was dangerous… The ambassadors know about all the monies that are stolen from the country and sent abroad. We are all going to see what will happen.

Edward Ennin also highlighted observations he made during a visit to Guyana, which he claims exposed questionable investments by certain individuals in the country’s oil sector. He asserted:

I went to Guyana, and you would be amazed at the kind of things I saw there. Go and ask the people investing in the oil blocks over there. The day of reckoning is coming.

The former legislator emphasised his commitment to presenting evidence when the time arises, underscoring the need to prioritise Ghana’s interests.

When it comes, I’m prepared to go before the committee. I would do this because we have to put Ghana first. When the time comes, I will go and present my evidence.

In addition to addressing financial mismanagement, Edward Ennin pledged to expose government officials, including District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Members of Parliament (MPs), allegedly complicit in illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey.

His remarks follow the announcement that President-elect John Dramani Mahama has appointed a five-member team to spearhead preparations for the implementation of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) when he officially assumes office on 7 January 2025.

The team has been tasked with gathering information from the public and other sources on suspected corruption cases in preparation for the rollout of ORAL. This initiative is part of Mahama’s pledge to recover looted state funds and prosecute corrupt officials, particularly from the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

In a statement dated 18 December, the NDC’s transition spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, revealed the composition of the team:

The statement emphasised:

Anti-corruption, with Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) as a major plank, formed a core part of H.E. John Mahama's policy platform in the 2024 campaign, and he intends to hit the ground running on these commitments.

Meanwhile, the incoming NDC government has reiterated its resolve to reverse last-minute recruitments, payments, and promotions made by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

This announcement follows tensions between the NPP and NDC transition teams over alleged last-minute decisions by agencies, including the Interior Ministry, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a statement dated 17 December, the NDC transition team condemned these actions as acts of bad faith and vowed to nullify them after the formal transfer of power.