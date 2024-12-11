Lawyer Eric Owusu Sae praises Ghana Police for professional handling of post-election incidents

Private legal practitioner Eric Owusu Sae has praised the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and restraint in managing post-election incidents across the country.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Mr Sae highlighted the commendable conduct of the police, noting their efforts to prevent tensions from escalating in the aftermath of the 2024 elections. He remarked:

As expected, the 2024 elections have been peaceful, and the nation appears to be moving on. I have, however, noticed isolated incidents of post-election tension in some parts of the country. It is commendable how the Ghana Police is handling these incidents.

He further acknowledged the absence of excessive force, which is often a concern during elections in Africa. Mr Sae stated:

So far, I’m yet to come across a report of assault on any citizen or gunshot by the Police, which incidents are associated with African elections. I expect more of such restraint and professionalism exhibited by the Police to continue as these traits are a function of a fledgling democracy.

The police have been working diligently to address isolated cases of vandalism reported after the elections. Over 100 individuals have been arrested in connection with these incidents, with many of them currently undergoing the legal process for prosecution.

Meanwhile, in a press briefing on Monday, 9 December 2024, Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa announced the official results of the election. Based on results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies in the 16 regions, John Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), followed by the presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). Nana Kwame Bediako placed third with 84,478 votes (0.75%), while Alan Kojo Kyerematen came fourth with 31,202 votes (0.28%).