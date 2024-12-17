Mustapha Gbande commends police leadership for peaceful 2024 elections

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has praised the Ghana Police Service for their instrumental role in maintaining peace during the December 2024 general elections.

In an interview with TV3 on Friday, 13 December, Mr Gbande highlighted the proactive approach adopted by the police, which he credited with preventing activities that could have undermined the integrity of the polls.

He commended the vigilance of the police, noting that their actions thwarted attempts to compromise the electoral process and averted potential violence.

The leadership of the police administration deserves commendation for their actions. They did not allow any rigging activities that could have resulted in chaos.

Mr Gbande also acknowledged the professionalism displayed by the security forces, describing it as a testament to their dedication to safeguarding Ghana’s democracy and ensuring that the will of the people was respected.

He went on to emphasise the NDC’s preparedness to protect their votes, revealing the party’s strong measures to resist any threats to the electoral process. He stated:

The NDC had a robust plan to protect our votes, and we would have stopped at nothing to achieve that.

Additionally, Mr Gbande recognised the collaborative efforts of the NDC and other stakeholders, which contributed to the successful conduct of the elections.