Police arrest 89, pursue others over election-related violence, property destruction

The Ghana Police Service has assured citizens of its commitment to maintaining peace and security following violent disturbances during and after the December 7 elections.

In a press briefing on Monday, December 9, the police acknowledged incidents of looting, vandalism, and destruction of property in certain parts of the country. “There have been limited cases of looting, vandalism, and destruction of properties in some locations across the country,” the police said, adding that measures are being implemented to address the situation.

So far, 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offences, with 40 of them directly linked to acts of vandalism, looting, and destruction. “All the suspects will be put before the court to face justice,” ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs confirmed.

To ensure safety and security, the Ghana Police Service outlined several initiatives, including:

Increased patrols: Collaborating with other security agencies to maintain visibility and deter violence.

Intelligence-led operations: Conducting targeted operations within communities to apprehend perpetrators.

Static security: Deploying personnel to protect targeted state facilities.

Engagement with stakeholders: Reaching out to government officials and other key actors to foster peace.

Video investigations: A specialised team is reviewing videos to identify and prosecute offenders.

The police also issued a stern warning to the public, cautioning against acts of violence. “We would like to caution the public to desist from such acts of violence since the perpetrators will be arrested and taken through the due process of the law,” they stated.

Additionally, the police expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during the election period and called for calm. “We would also like to thank all Ghanaians for their support throughout the process. We urge all stakeholders to remain calm and wish to assure you of safety and security as well as the protection of properties,” the statement read.