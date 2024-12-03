The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into reports of an alleged attack on the convoy of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Techiman in the Bono East Region on Monday, 2 December 2024.

A video of the incident shows angry youth hurling multiple stones, shattering the windows of a VIP bus, and leaving several passengers, including a child, injured. The footage further depicts the bus occupants, mostly dressed in red and black funeral attire, threatening to retaliate.

The incident has heightened tensions, prompting a statement from the Ghana Police Service confirming ongoing investigations.

The statement reads:

The Ghana Police Service is investigating an alleged attack on the convoy of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which occurred at Techiman in the Bono East Region, yesterday, Monday, 2 December 2024.

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the incident occurred as the Asantehene was returning from a funeral at Nkoranza in the Bono East Region when some youth, believed to be from Techiman, threw stones at some buses in the convoy.

The statement added that the police service is working closely with the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi and other stakeholders in Techiman as part of the ongoing investigations. The police have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as the matter is thoroughly investigated.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service is also investigating a recent attack on Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on the Akuse-Kpong stretch of the Akosombo-Accra Highway in the Eastern Region on Friday, 29 November 2024.