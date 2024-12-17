Police investigate fire outbreak at Kwashieman Cluster of Schools

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana National Fire Service, has launched an investigation into a fire outbreak that occurred at the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools in the early hours of Tuesday, 17th December 2024. The affected facility houses the Ablekuma North Constituency ballot boxes from the December 7 elections.

In a statement, the police assured the public that “any individual or group of individuals found responsible for this incident will be arrested and brought to face justice.”

The authorities further urged citizens to remain calm as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the 132 individuals arrested across the country in connection with post-election disturbances. Out of this total, 45 suspects have been remanded into custody, 71 have been granted police enquiry bail, and 16 are on court bail. The police emphasised that all suspects are “going through the due process of the law.”

In a related development, the police have commenced investigations into the vandalism of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s statue located at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital Roundabout in Sekondi, Western Region.

According to a statement released on Monday, 16th December 2024, preliminary findings revealed that “the statue’s left leg has been damaged, and its plaque removed.” Authorities have vowed to apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

The statue, unveiled during President Akufo-Addo’s “Thank You Tour” on 6th November 2024, has been the subject of nationwide controversy. At the unveiling, President Akufo-Addo touted his administration’s achievements, stating that “about 80% of my campaign promises have been fulfilled.” He urged Ghanaians to support the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the elections, citing the Free Senior High School programme as his legacy.

However, the statue’s erection drew significant criticism, particularly from opposition figures. John Dramani Mahama, the NDC’s presidential candidate and now President-elect, described it as “shocking” and accused the President of being “out of touch with the realities facing Ghanaians.”

In defence, Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah explained that the statue was meant to commemorate President Akufo-Addo’s contributions to the region. He referenced projects such as “the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, the construction of a three-tier Sinohydro interchange, and the redevelopment of Takoradi Market Circle.”

Despite the defence, the controversy over the statue became emblematic of growing dissatisfaction with the government. The December 7 elections resulted in a resounding defeat for the NPP’s candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who lost to John Dramani Mahama by over 1.6 million votes.