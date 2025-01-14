PUWU raises red flags over ECG privatisation: ‘our position remains unchanged’

The Public Utility Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (PUWU of TUC), Ghana, has reaffirmed its opposition to calls for private sector participation in the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG). According to the union, such calls may be influenced by personal and political interests rather than the best interests of the power distribution company.

The statement comes after President John Dramani Mahama reiterated his openness to the potential privatisation of ECG, citing its inefficiencies in revenue collection and significant losses. He described ECG as the “sick man of the power sector” during a meeting with representatives of Ghana's Independent Power Producers on the same day.

In a congratulatory statement to President John Dramani Mahama dated 13th January 2025, the General Secretary of the Union, Timothy Nyame, noted that these suggestions are not supported by evidence or comprehensive stakeholder engagements.

He stated:

We have observed with keen interest comments, recommendations, and suggestions that need to be taken to sustain the energy sector using information available to them without providing any proof of success or stakeholder engagement they have undertaken to arrive at the conclusion.

Nyame also recalled earlier engagements with the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration on the issue:

PUWU of TUC Ghana is not unaware of many interest groups, locally and abroad, when it comes to investment in the power and energy sector. We are also aware of many who paraded the corridors of power with interest in ECG in the past and have metamorphosed and resurfaced to continue their game.

He added:

We can vividly recall the engagement we had with the previous NDC administration regarding the issues of the Power Distributor, ECG. PUWU of TUC Ghana wishes to reaffirm that its position on ECG privatisation and management remains unchanged and believes the best alternative presented stands as the best for Ghanaians and other stakeholders.

The statement also criticised frequent political interference in ECG’s operations:

While the Power Distributor is heavily controlled and managed by politicians, we have continuously expressed our disquiet on the cost of input in running the power sector, which will invariably be factored in electricity pricing.