1 dead, 2 hospitalised after gas explosion at New Juaben

Two individuals are fighting for their lives at the Eastern Regional Hospital after suffering severe burns in a gas explosion at Oyoko, a suburb of New Juaben North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The tragic incident had also claimed the life of Koforidua Technical University (KTU) first-year student Asante Rose.

New reports are suggesting that the explosion was triggered when Rose attempted to locate a suspected gas leak in their kitchen. In a devastating turn of events, she struck a match to identify the exact source, unknowingly igniting a powerful blast that engulfed the room in flames.

The two injured persons, identified as Rose's younger brother and a neighbour, were also in the house at the time, where they sustained severe burns. They are currently receiving critical medical care at the Eastern Regional Hospital as they battle for their lives.

Meanwhile, KTU’s management has been notified of the devastating incident, but they are yet to issue an official statement. A candle vigil night was initially set to be held in commiseration of Rose Asante.