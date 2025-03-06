15 South Koreans injured after accidental fighter jets’ bomb release

Fifteen individuals in South Korea sustained injuries, with two being critical, after two fighter jets accidentally released eight bombs over a civilian area during a live-fire military exercise on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Pocheon, a city near the North Korean border, as part of routine drills conducted to maintain combat readiness against potential threats from the North.

The South Korean Air Force acknowledged the mishap, attributing it to incorrect coordinates inputted by one of the pilots, resulting in the unintended release of four MK-82 bombs from each KF-16 aircraft. The Air Force has issued an apology and pledged to compensate those affected, stating, "Our KF-16 (fighter jet) abnormally dropped eight shells of MK-82 bombs. It landed outside of firing range."

READ ALSO: Trump urges Congress to pass a Bill permanently banning sex changes for children

The accidental bombing caused significant damage to homes, a church, and a warehouse. Authorities evacuated approximately 50 residents following the incident. Emergency responders reported that two individuals suffered fractures to their necks and shoulders, while a 60-year-old driver had shrapnel lodged in their neck.

In response to the incident, Pocheon Mayor Baek Young-hyun has called for a halt to military exercises in the area until safety measures are thoroughly reviewed and enhanced. The South Korean military has suspended all live-fire exercises pending a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accidental bomb release.

Despite the mishap, the South Korean military has indicated that this incident will not impact the upcoming joint military drills with U.S. forces, known as "Freedom Shield," scheduled to commence on Monday.