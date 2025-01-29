2 girls allegedly steal over 40,000 cedis cash, gold bars in Twifo Praso (Video)

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, 28th January, when the girls visited the shop under the pretext of purchasing mercury. However, they seized the opportunity to steal after the shop attendant momentarily left them unattended to attend to other duties.

CCTV footage shows the older girl, dressed in yellow, moving behind the counter and unlocking a drawer with a key that had been left inside. Meanwhile, the younger accomplice sat quietly on a brown sofa, keeping watch.

After unlocking the drawer, the older girl retrieved a black polythene bag, believed to contain the stolen cash and gold bars, and discreetly placed it into a disposable bag held by her younger accomplice. The two then exited the shop unnoticed.

The shop owner, identified as Enoch Boateng, only realised the theft hours after the girls had left. He expressed deep frustration, stating that the loss of such a large sum of money, along with the gold bars, would severely impact his business operations.

Following the discovery, the matter was promptly reported to the Ghana Police Service, which has since launched an investigation to track down the suspects. Authorities have urged the public to assist with any relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

The incident has raised concerns over the involvement of minors in criminal activities, prompting calls for stricter parental supervision and community vigilance.