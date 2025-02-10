Aowin Traditional Council banishes NDC MP, invokes spirits in ritual (Video)

The Aowin Traditional Council has invoked spirits to officially banish Member of Parliament Oscar Ofori Larbi from setting foot in any part of the area.

The council accuses the MP of disrespecting the paramount chief of the area, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin III.

This development comes barely three weeks after traditional leaders, in a press conference, accused the lawmaker of disrespecting the Aowin Traditional Council, undermining developmental efforts, and perpetuating illegal mining activities that have destroyed forest reserves, including the Tano Anwia Forest, as well as local water bodies.

However, Mr Larbi has refuted the claims as baseless, arguing that they are an attempt to tarnish his integrity.

In a latest move to express their displeasure, the chiefs, led by the Chief of Omanpe, Nana Opong Payin III, slaughtered a sheep and poured libation as part of a ritual to ban the lawmaker from the area.

A video shows the chiefs, dressed in red and black attire, surrounding an altar while performing the ritual. They expressed their utmost displeasure with the MP’s actions and proclaimed:

If he sets foot on our land, the ancestors and gods must deal with him. This libation signifies that all the chiefs no longer have anything to do with him. If he has disrespected one chief, including the Omanhene, we are all affected. We have not cursed him, but this is tradition.

Nana Opong Payin III further stated that any development projects intended by President John Mahama for the area should be communicated through the yet-to-be-named Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Western North Regional Minister, Wilbert Petty Brentum.

The Traditional Council has therefore urged the President to advise the lawmaker accordingly until an amicable solution is reached to resolve the impasse.