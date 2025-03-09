Bole Chief Imam bans extravagant Islamic weddings in area

The Office of the Bole Chief Imam has placed an immediate ban on extravagant weddings in the Bole Traditional Area to address high costs and deviant behaviour associated with such ceremonies.

This was announced via a statement released on 5 March, signed by the Chief Imam of the area, Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu.

I am grateful to inform your esteem office that I, the Chief Imam (Alhaji Mohammed Iddrisu) of Bole Traditional Area, after several council meetings with the Islamic clergy, wish to put a ban on extravagant Islamic weddings within my jurisdiction which does not conform to Islamic practices starting on Wednesday, 5th March, 2025.

The ban requires people set to marry to conduct their weddings in a manner that adheres to Islamic practices.

Among the practices that will be banned at wedding ceremonies are:

• Receptions, where couples wear multiple outfits

• Male beauticians, where men dress as the opposite sex

• Record dance, otherwise known as 'jams'

According to the statement, the decision was taken to address deviant practices among young people whilst also curbing the high costs that come with such practices. It is believed the high cost has been a major issue preventing young people in the area from getting married as they wish.

This decisions aims to curb deviant practices which set high wedding cost, therefore making it difficult for many youth to get married.