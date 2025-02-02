Car accident claims life of physically challenged cobbler at Sunyani

A tragic car accident on Saturday has claimed the life of a physically-challenged cobbler in his thirties along the Sunyani-Abesim highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased, known affectionately as ‘Connection’, was returning home after purchasing a phone charger when a private saloon car veered off the road and struck him. The accident occurred around 3 pm, near the Oti Yeboah Company Limited (OYCL) section of the highway.

The driver, believed to be in his 70s, has since surrendered to the Abesim police station and is cooperating with investigations.

Witnesses described a chaotic scene, with bystanders, including food vendors, scrambling for safety as the car lost control. Unfortunately, the deceased, who had his right leg amputated, was unable to escape in time and was hit, dying instantly.

Police officers arrived at the scene around 4 pm, retrieving the body, which had been covered with leaves by onlookers. Items found near the body included his mobile phone, crutches, slippers, and phone charger.