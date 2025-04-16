Chaos erupts in court as suspect accuses police officers of bribery, extortion

There was unexpected drama at the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, 15 April, when a 27-year-old trader, Emmanuel Kofi Asare, accused police officers of bribery and extortion during a court hearing.

Asare, who is facing charges of unlawful possession of narcotic plants, alleged that the officers who arrested him had demanded a bribe of GH₵4,000 each from him and a friend in order to drop the case.

According to a report by Starr FM, the accused claimed his friend—whose identity was not disclosed—was able to pay the amount and was subsequently released.

However, Asare told the court that his own offer of GH₵1,500 was rejected, which, he suggested, led to his continued detention and prosecution.

The startling claims caused a brief disruption in proceedings. Presiding judge Her Honour Mrs Susanna Edufful ordered the Crime Officer of the La Police Station to appear before the court to respond to the allegations levelled against his officers.

Asare pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with two sureties, supported by documentation equivalent to the amount. The case has been adjourned to 7 May 2025.

Background

According to the prosecution, the complainant and witnesses in the case are police officers stationed at the La Police Station, while the accused is a trader residing in La.

On 24 March 2025, the La District Police Patrol Team, acting on a tip-off, received information that a group of individuals was engaged in the sale of suspected narcotic substances in the La Wireless area.

Officers proceeded to the location, where Asare was arrested with a quantity of plant material suspected to be a narcotic substance.

Several others at the scene reportedly fled before they could be apprehended. The accused was taken into custody along with the seized substances to assist with investigations.