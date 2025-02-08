Courier services will be used to distribute 75,000 unclaimed passports – Foreign Affairs Minister

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced plans to introduce a courier system to help clear a backlog of over 75,000 unclaimed passports across the country.

Speaking on The KeyPoints on February 8, 2025, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that an immediate audit would be conducted to identify applicants and ensure that uncollected passports are delivered to their rightful owners.

We will roll out a courier system so that applicants can receive their passports wherever they are. There must be a clear indication of who the applicants are, and if addresses are available, we will call them.

Ablakwa also outlined plans for digitization and operational reforms at the passport office, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing processing times.

There has been abuse. Diplomatic passports should not just be available to anyone. We need to streamline the process to protect our national security and international image.

Referencing NLC Decree 155, which defines the categories of people eligible for diplomatic passports, he pledged to enforce strict compliance and restore credibility to Ghanaian travel documents.