CSM cases in Upper West Region rise to 60, death toll hits 14

Health officials in the Upper West Region have raised concerns over a worsening outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), with cases rising from 42 to 60 and 14 deaths recorded so far.

The increasing fatalities have been attributed to misdiagnoses, delayed treatment, and the high cost of medical care. Many of the CSM cases were initially mistaken for malaria, leading to inappropriate treatments that worsened the condition.

Speaking on the outbreak, Regional Health Director, Dr. Damien Punguyire, stressed the need for early medical intervention and urged individuals experiencing persistent fever, neck pain, or body aches to seek immediate medical attention.

Health authorities have advised the public to avoid overcrowding and stay hydrated to reduce the risk of infection. Overcrowding increases the spread of bacteria that cause CSM, while hydration helps keep the throat moist, lowering the chances of contracting the disease.