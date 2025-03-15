Electricity tariffs to increase every three months – Oppong Nkrumah

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has rebuked the current government for increased electricity tariffs and fuel prices whilst removing key subsidies from both pricing structures.
Oppong Nkrumah pointed out that the quarterly adjustments on electricity tariffs mentioned in the recent national budget suggest that within three months, there would be a significant increase.
We have been disappointed to note that electricity bills would rather be adjusted every quarter. The minister referred to it as the quarterly adjustment, so every three months, light bills will go up.
The MP further criticised the government for its decision to inconspicuously remove subsidies on gas and fuel prices, suggesting another price hike as a result.
Worse is that the government clandestinely removed the subsidies on gas. Because [the previous] government was subsidising, the pricing was about 7.8 dollars per MMBtu. If you listen to the minister, he says gas prices have been increased. Why on earth would the government increase gas prices? The fact is that this NDC government has withdrawn the subsidy, and that is why the prices have gone up now to 8.4 dollars per MMBtu.
Oppong Nkrumah noted that the results of the alleged tariff hike in energy resources are a setback for the nation, leaving no hope for the intended economic reset.
It is a double whammy; not only are electricity prices going to go up within three months, but they will also be increasing at a higher rate for now. So now, there’s no hope when it comes to the reset of energy pricing.