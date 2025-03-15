Electricity tariffs to increase every three months – Oppong Nkrumah

Worse is that the government clandestinely removed the subsidies on gas. Because [the previous] government was subsidising, the pricing was about 7.8 dollars per MMBtu. If you listen to the minister, he says gas prices have been increased. Why on earth would the government increase gas prices? The fact is that this NDC government has withdrawn the subsidy, and that is why the prices have gone up now to 8.4 dollars per MMBtu.