EOCO clears air on reported arrest of Springfield Energy CEO, Kevin Okyere, in Dubai

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has clarified that it is currently conducting two active investigations involving Springfield Energy, dismissing reports that it failed to act amid arrest of the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Okyere, in Dubai.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Affairs on behalf of the Executive Director, EOCO described as false the claim by online outlet Novareport that the agency failed to act on a petition alleging fraud involving Springfield Energy.

“Contrary to the claims made by Novareport, EOCO has two active investigations involving Springfield Energy,” the statement said. “The first is a petition against Springfield Energy, and the second is an explosive case between BOST and Springfield Energy. It is the policy directive of the leadership of EOCO that investigations must precede arrest and not the reverse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

EOCO further stated that the ongoing case between the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and Springfield Energy remains a priority because of its direct impact on BOST’s finances and the broader Ghanaian economy.

Although EOCO noted that it does not usually comment on active investigations, the office expressed regret that Novareport failed to seek clarification before publishing the “false story.”

“EOCO assures the public that it is committed to investigating and prosecuting economic and organised crimes in Ghana, and we will continue to work diligently to achieve our mandate,” the statement added. “We urge the public to disregard the false claims made by Novareport and to note that EOCO is actively working on not one, but two investigations involving Springfield Energy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Reports had earlier circulated that Kevin Okyere was arrested in Dubai after authorities allegedly flagged his passport when he entered the emirate for a meeting with Lukoil. The action was said to be connected to an unresolved arbitration notice and a civil enforcement request related to ongoing fraud allegations.

The allegations, estimated at between $90 million and $94 million, stem from a petition filed in May 2025 by Swiss Oil Company Petraco, which accused GMP Energy, a company associated with Springfield, of diverting proceeds from crude-oil liftings and failing to honour reconciliation obligations.

ADVERTISEMENT