GCTU Vice-Chancellor urges freshers to build Ghana’s own Silicon Valley

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has welcomed its largest-ever intake, matriculating 5,128 students at its 34th matriculation ceremony on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.
Addressing the new students, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa challenged them to embrace their role in shaping Ghana’s own Silicon Valley. He emphasised that their academic journey at GCTU would not only equip them with industry-relevant ICT skills but also position them as innovators and entrepreneurs in the technology space.
This journey will challenge, inspire, and push you beyond your limits, but it will also provide you with the opportunities and resources needed to thrive," Prof. Afoakwa stated. "You are joining a community of passionate individuals, each contributing to the collective mission of building a vibrant tech ecosystem in Ghana."
" I urge you to keep hope alive and never forget that this is a stepping stone to discovering your purpose in life. Remember, as you embark on this exciting journey, you are not alone. You are joining a community of passionate, driven individuals, each of you contributing to the collective mission of building the Silicon Valley of Ghana.
He reassured students of a transformative educational experience, highlighting state-of-the-art laboratories equipped with cutting-edge technology and strong industry collaborations designed to provide real-world exposure.
"Our graduates will not only be sought after by companies and institutions but will also have the ability to create their own businesses as entrepreneurs or ‘techpreneurs,’ as we call them at GCTU," he added.
Prof. Afoakwa also underscored the university’s commitment to student success and retention, noting that GCTU continues to enhance learning through problem-based and experiential approaches, supported by ICT-driven solutions.
This year’s admissions mark a historic milestone for GCTU, reflecting a significant 40% increase from last year’s intake of 3,660 students. Prof. Afoakwa commended the collective efforts of the university’s Student Recruitment Team, Admissions Officers, Deans, and faculty in achieving this growth.
“With a renewed focus on student-staff relations and an improved learning environment, I am confident that our student numbers will continue to grow in the 2025/2026 academic year,” he stated.
However, he stressed that the university’s impact would not be measured solely by its enrolment figures but by the quality of its graduates and their contributions to society.
“GCTU remains committed to developing well-rounded professionals by enhancing their knowledge, skills, and attitudes while linking education with practical industry experience,” he affirmed.