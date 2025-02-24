GCTU Vice-Chancellor urges freshers to build Ghana’s own Silicon Valley

The Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) has welcomed its largest-ever intake, matriculating 5,128 students at its 34th matriculation ceremony on Saturday, 22nd February 2025.

Addressing the new students, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa challenged them to embrace their role in shaping Ghana’s own Silicon Valley. He emphasised that their academic journey at GCTU would not only equip them with industry-relevant ICT skills but also position them as innovators and entrepreneurs in the technology space.