GCTU Vice-Chancellor touts Institution’s commitment to digitalisation in Ghana

The Vice-Chancellor of Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to advancing Ghana’s digitalisation agenda. Speaking at the 34th Congregation Ceremony of GCTU on 30th November 2024 at the university's Tesano campus, Professor Afoakwa emphasised the university's leadership in preparing the workforce for Ghana’s digital economy.

"We are poised to lead the digitalisation agenda the government is pursuing by building the capacity to train a skilled workforce for the digital economy," he stated.

Professor Afoakwa highlighted GCTU’s unique offerings, which include specialised programmes such as information systems, data science, analytics, and the Internet of Things, positioning it as a trailblazer in the field. Despite these strides, the Vice-Chancellor acknowledged infrastructural challenges hindering the university's growth. He noted increased enrolment due to the institution's reputation for producing industry-ready graduates but pointed out the limited infrastructure as a barrier.

"Now that we have been given a special mandate, we see increased enrolment as our graduates are the best in the industry. Yet, infrastructure remains limited," he said.

To address this, he revealed that the government has initiated the procurement process for constructing a 3,000-bed hostel to improve student accommodation.

The Valedictorian and Best Graduating Student, Blessed Assefuah, also shared her experience. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a CGPA of 3.94, she highlighted the challenges of balancing her university studies with professional certification at the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

"Now that we have been given a special mandate, we see increased enrolment as our graduates are the best in the industry. Yet, infrastructure remains limited," he said.

In his address, the Director-General of GI-KACE, Dr Collins Yeboah-Afari, representing the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, announced the upcoming GHS 200 million Digital Youth Hub commission. The flagship project under the Ghana CARES programme is set to launch in December 2024.

Describing the hub as a "state-of-the-art facility," Dr Yeboah-Afari explained its role in fostering digital innovation among young entrepreneurs by providing training, mentorship, and resources in fields such as artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and financial technology (fintech). He further highlighted its potential to create jobs, reduce unemployment, and drive the growth of local tech companies. Dr Yeboah-Afari also outlined the government’s efforts to improve digital connectivity through the Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, which has connected 1,460 of 2,116 targeted communities, benefitting over 3.5 million Ghanaians as of October 2024. Additionally, he noted the rollout of the National Roaming System, which ensures seamless access to network services in rural areas, further bridging the digital divide.