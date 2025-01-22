Ghanaians won’t tolerate disrespect; stay humble – President Mahama to Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has strongly cautioned ministers and other appointees in his administration against adopting an arrogant or dismissive attitude towards the concerns of Ghanaians.

According to the him, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) humiliating defeat in the 2024 election serves as a clear warning that Ghanaians have little tolerance for such behaviour from public officials and will hold administrations accountable for any disrespect shown to them.

President Mahama delivered this message during the swearing-in ceremony of his first six ministers at the Jubilee House in Accra on Wednesday, 22nd January 2025.

The newly sworn-in ministers include the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson; the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor; the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine; the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza; the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku; and the Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu.

In his brief address, President Mahama acknowledged the significant challenges facing the ministers and reiterated his government’s commitment to addressing the nation’s pressing socio-economic issues.

He warned the ministers to remain humble, stating that Ghanaians have shown that the days of tolerance for disrespectful gaslighting by government are over and will take firm action against any administration that takes them for granted.

The President urged the appointees to approach their roles with humility and integrity, reminding them that they serve at the pleasure of the Ghanaian people and that the authority they exercise emanates from the electorate.

He emphasised the importance of tolerance for the views of the public and the need to work towards meeting their aspirations.

President Mahama declared that his administration would not tolerate any form of arrogance or disrespect for the electorate, stressing that modesty and prudence must guide his government’s governance.