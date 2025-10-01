GRDA commences commercial train services on Tema-Mpakadan railway line

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) has launched commercial train services on the 99-kilometer Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line, a key part of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project to enhance regional trade and travel in West Africa.

Passenger services have started with two trains, with fares set at GHS 15 (Tema to Afienya) and GHS 25 (Afienya to Adomi). Special Sunday services cater to schools and groups for educational trips.

In an interview with 3news.com, Transport Minister Mr. Nikpe highlighted concerns about unauthorized encroachment on railway lands, noting it as a significant safety and development issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also announced that the suspended Tema-Accra train service will resume later this week, providing Afienya commuters with direct access to Accra. Plans are in progress to rehabilitate the Accra-Nsawam railway line to improve regional connectivity.

The Tema-Mpakadan line serves as a strategic multimodal transport corridor, connecting southern Ghana to northern regions and landlocked nations like Burkina Faso. Cargo from the Port of Tema will be transported by rail to Mpakadan, then transferred to barges on the Volta Lake for shipment to Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso.

This integrated rail, road, and waterway system is expected to alleviate highway congestion, lower freight costs, and establish new trade routes within the ECOWAS region.

To facilitate passenger and cargo operations, seven modern train stations have been constructed along the route, strategically located in key communities and equipped with facilities to enhance passenger comfort and cargo handling efficiency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Frederick Appoh, GRDA's Chief Executive Officer, described the launch of services as a significant milestone in Ghana’s transportation strategy. He further noted that additional trains will be acquired to boost efficiency and capacity.

We are proud to announce that operations on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line have officially begun. This marks the start of a broader vision to expand passenger and freight rail services nationwide.

The Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line is poised to transform Ghana’s transportation landscape, fostering greater regional integration and economic development.