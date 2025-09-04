Her Network Expands Her Summit to Accra, Focusing on Impact Through Collaboration.

#Featuredpost

On Friday, September 19, 2025, Her Network, the global inspirational and lifestyle platform for women, will host the highly anticipated 4th edition of Her Summit at the elegant La Villa Boutique Hotel in Accra, Ghana. After three impactful editions in Lagos, Nigeria, Her Summit is set to embark on an exciting new journey with its debut in Ghana, signaling Her Network’s dedication to broadening its footprint and amplifying its influence across borders.

Her Summit 2025 will bring together a vibrant and diverse community of women from corporate, media, wellness, technology, and creative sectors, all united under the theme “Impact Through Collaboration.” The day-long event is designed to spark meaningful dialogue, build authentic connections, and inspire action through a series of engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Topics will explore how collaboration can drive change in areas such as holistic healthcare and wellness, workplace culture, scaling local excellence to global relevance, building collaborative ecosystems that work, and more.

The summit features an impressive lineup of speakers and moderators who are shaping narratives and leading innovation across the continent.

Among them are Jemila Abdulai, Violet Awo Amoabeng, Chichi Yakubu, Fola Fash, Rima Turki, Adaku Ufere, Ayesha Bedwei Ibe, Marina Lamptey, Juliet Ibrahim, Dr. Carol Mathias-O’chez, and Stephanie KariKari. Additional speakers include Funmi Onuma, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, Gladys Akyere Rockson, Fredericka Serwaa Doku, Dr. Hannah Tetteh, and Abokuma Ellis. Moderators such as Ijeoma Thomas-Odia, Abiola Jinadu-Matthew, Colette Amaeshi, Moradeun Oduwole, and Leslie “Lee” Kasumba will guide the conversations with insight and depth.

A special highlight will be a spotlight conversation between Dr. Michelle Hammond and Nkem Onwudiwe, founder of Her Network and convener of Her Summit, exploring the power of effective communication in driving impactful collaboration.

Reflecting on the expansion to Accra, Onwudiwe shared, “We are thrilled to bring Her Summit to Accra this year. It’s a city that embodies creativity, resilience, and a strong sense of sisterhood—values that are at the heart of Her Network. As we mark the fourth edition, our goal remains to continue providing an inspiring space and platform where women can learn, their voices can be amplified, and the community can be encouraged to thrive together.”

Her Summit 2025 will be hosted by Nigerian actor, host, and creative entrepreneur Angel Anosike. Organized in partnership with Beyond Accra, Woman of Impact International, La Villa Boutique Hotel, Pulse Ghana, tix.africa, Purple Twirl Events, Virtual Hub, and the Flower Bar, the summit promises a refreshing, purpose-driven experience for attendees—women who are not only building brands and businesses but also legacies.