The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Boahen Aidoo has officially resigned from his position effective January 7, 2025.

His resignation is in line with a directive issued by the President John Dramani Mahama on January 13, 2025 to cease board memberships of all State-Oq3ujwned Enterprises (SOEs).

In the letter addressed to the President, the former COCOBOD CEO explained his resignation as part of steps to ensure smooth transitions for the succeeding head of the institution. His renewed appointment as CEO was supposed to end in July 2025, under the COCOBOD Law (PNDCL 81).

I hereby tender my resignation as Chief Executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, effective 7th January 2025…While my renewed appointment under the COCOBOD Law, 1984 (PNDCL 81) was set to conclude in July 2025, I have chosen to step aside earlier to ensure a smooth transition and enable stakeholders and business partners to establish timely connections with the incoming head of the institution.

Mr. Aidoo also extended his gratitude to former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the privilege to serve as the CEO of COCOBOD over the last eight years. He assured commitment to the interest of the national cocoa sector, volunteering to support any transition process.

I wish to express my profound gratitude to former President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, and the good people of Ghana for granting me the rare privilege to serve our beloved nation as Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board for the past eight years. I remain committed to the advancement of Ghana's cocoa sector and stand ready to support any transition processes that may be required.