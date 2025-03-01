Kafui Danku-Pitcher: All you need to know about National Film Authority's new CEO

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku-Pitcher has been appointed as the new Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA) Ghana with James Gardiner appointed as her deputy.

Mrs Danku-Pitcher is a highly accomplished filmmaker, entrepreneur, and author with an impressive track record in the creative arts. However, her achievements extend far beyond the entertainment industry. Here are some notable aspects of her career outside acting:

1. She worked at the UN

Kafui actually began her professional journey at the United Nations (UN), where she also served as a Repatriation Assistant at the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

2. She is an activist and a Goodwill Ambassador

As a social activist and Goodwill Ambassador, Kafui authored a book titled Silence is Not Golden, through which she encourages women to use their voices and speak out against issues such as gender-based violence and child marriage. She is also an active supporter of children with Kwashiorkor.

3. She was recognised by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI)

Kafui Danku-Pitcher has been honoured by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) for her remarkable contributions to advancing women's roles in politics, peace and security, and economic institutions.

4. She was a Miss Ghana finalist and Miss Greater Accra winner

Despite her father’s initial opposition, Kafui pursued a career in modelling and pageantry. She won Miss Greater Accra 2004 and became a finalist in the 2004 Miss Ghana pageant.

5. She is a mother balancing stardom and family life seamlessly

Kafui is married to Canadian businessman Kojo Pitcher, and together they have two children. Her interracial marriage has been a subject of public scrutiny, but Kafui and Kojo have remained committed to their union since marrying in 2011.

Kafui has expressed a deep commitment to fostering economic development, notably through the Dream Achievers Project, which empowers start-up businesses. Her influence has earned her invitations to prestigious global summits and conferences, including the UN Summit of the Future 2024 and the Women Empowerment Summit.