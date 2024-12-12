Civil Society Organisations applaud IGP’s efforts to maintain peace and order post-election

A delegation from the Civil Initiative Forum (CFI) has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the National Election Security Taskforce for maintaining peace and security during and after the 2024 General Elections.

The delegation, comprising civil society organisations such as the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), along with representatives from religious bodies, including the Chief Imam's Office and the Catholic Bishops' Conference, met with the IGP and Police leadership to discuss post-election concerns amidst reports of isolated violence, looting, and unrest.

The leader of the delegation, Reverend Dr Fred Digby, who is the Co-Chair of CODEO, highlighted assurances from the IGP that the Police remain in control and are employing strategic, non-violent methods to handle disturbances. He praised the Ghana Police Service for their calm and collected presence during the elections, which helped ensure order and safety. Addressing concerns that the Police’s restrained approach might be perceived as leniency, he clarified that it is a deliberate tactic to prevent further escalation of violence.

Representing the Chief Imam, Dr Mohamed Marzouk Abubakar Azandoro commended the Police for their transparency, diplomacy, and rationality, noting that these values have enhanced public confidence in the service. He urged Ghanaians to respect the rule of law, emphasising that those responsible for unlawful acts would be held accountable in due time.

Mr Kojo Asante of CODEO and CDD underscored the importance of adhering to constitutional processes for declaring election results. He discouraged destructive acts such as burning pink sheets and urged citizens to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) the necessary time to complete its work without undue pressure. He also praised the Police for their efforts to de-escalate tensions, noting that their strategic restraint was aimed at preserving peace and stability.

Reverend Father Michael Kweku, representing the Catholic Bishops' Conference, reiterated the importance of verifying information before acting on it. He commended the Police for their measured responses and urged citizens to trust legal processes and allow the EC to work without interference.

Finally, Reverend Dr Emmanuel Ansah of the CFI reflected on civil society’s role in improving Ghana's electoral system over the years. He cited the development of structured transition processes as a significant achievement, born out of lessons learned from past elections. Dr Ansah encouraged the media to report accurately and responsibly to prevent misinformation and partisan distortions.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, and the Police for their dedication to safeguarding peace, urging all stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to ensure a smooth transition and uphold Ghana’s democratic principles.