IGP and police commanders worship with churches nationwide ahead of December 7 elections

As part of innovative strategies to ensure peaceful 2024 General Elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, alongside Senior Police Officers from various command levels, joined congregations across the country in worship today, Sunday, 24 November 2024.

The purpose of these visits was to give thanks to God for His blessings and mercy upon Ghana. Reflecting on this, the IGP remarked:

If we were to take our time and count our many blessings and name them one by one, we would be very surprised at how far God has brought us as a country and as a people, for which we have to be eternally grateful.

The visits also aimed to acknowledge the leadership of the various churches, their congregations, and Ghanaians at large for their contributions towards maintaining law and order throughout the electoral period so far. The IGP noted:

The way we have allowed ourselves to be used as vessels by the good Lord in conducting ourselves in a manner that has led to a situation where so far, with all the election processes, we have not heard anything disturbing from the security point of view, is remarkable and commendable.

Additionally, the IGP encouraged the Christian community to remain agents of peace within their homes, neighbourhoods, and the nation, cautioning them against being used to foment violence.

Dr Dampare also called on churches and the general public to partner with the Police by acting as their eyes and ears, providing information that could help maintain the country’s peace and security. He reminded Christians of the importance of coupling prayers with actions:

Our prayers should be backed by actions; either than that, it is meaningless. Dedicate yourselves for God to use you to answer your prayers.

He reassured the congregations that the Police are fully prepared to ensure peaceful elections, drawing an analogy to churches conducting their internal elections in a calm manner. Urging all Ghanaians to unite after casting their votes, he said:

The Ghana Flag is a symbol of our nationality, patriotism, and unity. Let it remind us of our responsibility to be vessels for God to use, ensuring peace, security, law, and order, so future generations will commend us for not disappointing them.