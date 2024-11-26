Police arrest 26 for brandishing and firing toy guns in public

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 26 individuals for allegedly brandishing and firing toy guns indiscriminately in a public place. The suspects are currently assisting with investigations and will be arraigned before the court to face justice.

As part of the investigation, the Police have retrieved a significant quantity of toy guns from the suspects. Special operations are ongoing to apprehend others involved in what appears to be a growing trend in some parts of the country.

In a statement, the Police cautioned the youth against engaging in such acts, which violate the law.

We hereby caution the youth to desist from this act as it constitutes the offence of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace contrary to section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) amongst others.

The Police further assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and order.

We would like to once again assure the public that the Police will do all that it takes for our beloved country to continue to be at peace with herself.

The authorities have urged citizens to report any similar incidents to ensure public safety and uphold the rule of law.

In a previous development, the Ghana Police Service has intensified efforts to apprehend individuals from Obuasi who were declared wanted on 15 November 2024 for threatening violence ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

The suspects, identified as Fuseini Yahuza, Bernard Ahedor, Simon, Basit, and Musa Yakubu, alias Agya Musah, along with their accomplices, have remained at large since the incident. The Police have confirmed that a manhunt is actively underway to locate and arrest them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 23, the Police announced:

A reward of Twenty Thousand Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) is being offered for any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Appealing for public assistance, the Police added:

We urge the public to support the ongoing operation in search of the suspects by providing information that could lead to their arrest.

To facilitate cooperation, the Police have shared a dedicated contact line, 0547927272, for anyone with relevant information.

The case gained attention after a video circulated on social media showing the suspects dressed in paraphernalia of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). In the video, they were seen threatening to cause trouble if the December 7 elections do not favour the NDC.

Reassuring citizens, the Police stated:

We urge the general public to remain calm since the Police are committed to ensuring that we live in peaceful, secure, and orderly communities.