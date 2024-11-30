Police release phone numbers to call on December 7 for any election-related issue

The Ghana Police Service has released dedicated phone lines for Ghanaians to call for assistance on 7 December, the day of the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

With tensions rising and fears of potential violence in some areas identified as election flashpoints, the announcement of these helplines is a proactive measure to address any election-related issues.

This initiative aims to enhance the safety and security of citizens as they cast their votes to determine the nation’s leadership for the next four years.

Police Pledge Neutrality and Professionalism

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the public of the police’s neutrality and professionalism during the electoral process. Speaking at the commissioning of a new state-of-the-art police station at Akyem Muoso in the Eastern Region, the IGP reiterated the Service's commitment to enforcing the law impartially.

“The Ghana Police Service is for the country and its people. We do not belong to any side in the elections; we are there to serve the people and to protect you. So we will remain neutral and professional during the elections and beyond,” he stated.

He warned individuals and groups against any attempts to disrupt the peace, cautioning troublemakers to stay away. “The Police will not permit any individual or group to compromise the nation's peace before, during, or after the elections,” Dr Dampare emphasised.

Call for Public Cooperation

The IGP also called on citizens to play their part in safeguarding the country’s security. He urged Ghanaians to reject any attempts to involve them in acts that could destabilise their communities.

“We all, as Ghanaians, have a role to play in ensuring the security of our country. Just as the police will play its role and responsibility in protecting the people and ensuring that everyone is safe, we call on everyone not to allow themselves to be used for violence or to create tension in your community,” he added.

Community Engagement and New Police Stations

In addition to the launch of the emergency contact lines, the IGP and members of the Police Management Board inaugurated two additional police stations at Moseaso and Abekoase in the Eastern Region, complementing the one unveiled at Akyem Muoso.

The chiefs and residents of these communities commended the Ghana Police Service for its commitment to improving safety and enhancing public confidence in law enforcement. They described the establishment of the new police stations as a significant step in combating crime and maintaining peace during and beyond the elections.

The dedicated phone lines, coupled with the Police Service’s preparations, signal a concerted effort to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful election on 7 December.