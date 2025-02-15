M23 rebels capture Bukavu, raising fears of regional instability

The M23 rebels have seized Bukavu, the second-largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in a major escalation of the ongoing conflict.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance, confirmed that the rebels entered South Kivu’s provincial capital on Friday evening, with plans to push further on Saturday.

The rebel takeover comes despite growing calls for a ceasefire and a return to peace talks. The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels, who previously captured Goma in January, have forced hundreds of thousands to flee their homes in recent weeks.

M23, a Tutsi-led armed group, claims to be fighting for the protection of its ethnic community, but the Congolese government insists Rwanda is fueling the conflict to exploit the region’s vast mineral wealth—an accusation Kigali has repeatedly denied.

The fall of Bukavu is particularly strategic, as the city serves as a key transit hub for minerals and sits along the southern tip of Lake Kivu, bordering Rwanda.

Earlier on Friday, M23 fighters reportedly took control of an airport 30km north of Bukavu, as Congolese troops and allied militia withdrew without much resistance. However, reports indicate heavy clashes erupted on the outskirts of Bukavu, with the Congolese army struggling to hold its ground.

Meanwhile, 70 bodies were discovered in a church in Mayba, further north. Local sources claim the victims were tied up and blamed the killings on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamic State-linked group.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, DRC President Félix Tshisekedi renewed his call for the international community to sanction Rwanda, accusing Kigali of "expansionist ambitions".

We will no longer tolerate the looting of our resources under the watchful eyes of those who benefit from chaos.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, however, has denied any involvement and warned against sanctions, insisting that Rwanda's actions are purely for national security.

As tensions rise, African leaders are set to meet at an African Union (AU) summit in Ethiopia to deliberate on the crisis.

AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed the need for immediate intervention, stating,

A ceasefire must be observed. Military campaigns alone will not resolve these issues. Africa must act now to restore peace.