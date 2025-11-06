Man found hanging on tree after allegedly setting house ablaze, killing wife, 6 children

A tragic fire incident in Akyempim in the Central Region has claimed the lives of a woman and her six children in what authorities suspect was an intentional act carried out by the husband.

The motive behind this shocking act remains unknown, leaving the community searching for answers.

According to information from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the victims included the mother and five of her children aged between one and 15 years, as well as the eldest daughter of the household.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the husband deliberately ignited the fire inside the bedroom where his family was sleeping.

He is believed to have locked the room from the outside before fleeing.

The suspect was later found dead in a nearby bush, where he is reported to have taken his own life. Officers discovered his body hanging from a tree, confirming a suspected suicide.

In a statement issued by the GNFS and signed by the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, DO II Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Dunkwa-On-Offin Fire Station received a distress call at approximately 1:04 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Firefighters arrived at the residence at 1:20 a.m. to find one of the rooms in the four-bedroom house completely engulfed in flames and securely padlocked from outside.

Despite the swift response, all seven occupants trapped inside had already succumbed to the blaze. Firefighters managed to contain the fire by 1:32 a.m., preventing it from spreading to other parts of the house.

The charred remains of the victims have since been handed over to the police in Atekyim for further examination and continuation of investigations.