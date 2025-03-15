Meet Daniella Ntow-Sarpong, the new CFO of the Ghana National Fire Service

Following key restructures in Ghana's security leadership, President John Mahama has appointed DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong to serve as the new Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).
Prior to the appointment, DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong served as the Director of the Fire Safety Unit at the GNFS. During her tenure, she chaired a 17-member National Fire Safety Taskforce, inaugurated to inspect fire certificates across public and private facilities, aiming to enhance fire safety awareness and compliance.
Notably, DCFO Ntow-Sarpong was honoured with the Outstanding Female Fire Service Personnel Award at the Ghana Women Awards 2023, reflecting her dedication and significant contributions to fire safety in Ghana.
The DCFO is succeeding the former GNFS CFO, Julius A. Kuunuor. She makes history as the first woman to hold the position, attesting to President Mahama’s initiative to promote women in Ghana’s leadership.