Meet Daniella Ntow-Sarpong, the new CFO of the Ghana National Fire Service

Following key restructures in Ghana's security leadership, President John Mahama has appointed DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong to serve as the new Chief Fire Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Prior to the appointment, DCFO Daniella Mawusi Ntow-Sarpong served as the Director of the Fire Safety Unit at the GNFS. During her tenure, she chaired a 17-member National Fire Safety Taskforce, inaugurated to inspect fire certificates across public and private facilities, aiming to enhance fire safety awareness and compliance.

Notably, DCFO Ntow-Sarpong was honoured with the Outstanding Female Fire Service Personnel Award at the Ghana Women Awards 2023, reflecting her dedication and significant contributions to fire safety in Ghana.