MPs who broke tables, microphones during ministerial vetting will be surcharge - Speaker Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has ordered that Members of Parliament (MPs) responsible for damages during the chaotic ministerial vetting on January 30 will personally bear the cost of repairs. The directive follows the Speaker’s decision to establish a special committee to investigate the disruptions and ensure accountability.

As an immediate disciplinary measure, four MPs have already been suspended for two weeks. The affected lawmakers include:

Majority Chief Whip Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli (NPP)

Jerry Ahmed Shaibu (NPP)

The committee, chaired by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, has been tasked with identifying those responsible for the altercation and recommending appropriate sanctions.

Addressing Parliament on Friday, January 31, Speaker Bagbin made it clear that no public funds would be used to replace or repair broken parliamentary property. Instead, MPs found culpable will be surcharged for the damages.