New poll shows 84% approval for President Mahama just one month into office

A new national poll conducted by Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that 84% of Ghanaians approve of President John Dramani Mahama’s performance, just a month into his tenure.

The poll, conducted between January 30 and February 1, 2025, highlights a dramatic shift in public sentiment, with 70% of Ghanaians now believing the country is headed in the right direction—up from 22% a year ago.

One key factor behind Mahama’s soaring approval ratings is his cabinet selections, which have received overwhelming public support. According to the survey, 68% say they are either “very satisfied” or “extremely satisfied” with the choices.

This endorsement provides a strong mandate for Mahama’s administration as it begins rolling out its policies.

Despite economic challenges such as a recent debt default and currency devaluation—which led to a $3 billion IMF bailout—public confidence in Mahama’s leadership remains high. The poll shows that 78% of Ghanaians expect their living standards to improve in the next 12 months, a significant rise from 32% in January 2024.

Mahama campaigned on promises to tackle corruption by establishing an office to scrutinize government procurement above $5 million and implementing economic reforms to stabilize the country. His administration’s ability to deliver on these promises will be crucial in maintaining public confidence.

The poll, led by Mussa K. Dankwah, Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics, surveyed 952 respondents through online and field interviews, with a margin of error of ±3.20% at a 95% confidence level.