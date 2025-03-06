Odumasi explosion death toll rises to 3

The death toll from the devastating explosion at Odumasi, near Konongo in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality, has seen an increase to three.

Two more victims succumbed to their injuries following the blast on Wednesday night, which had initially claimed one life. Several others, including firefighters, sustained varying degrees of injuries in the aftermath.

Authorities confirm that while some of the injured fire officers and affected civilians have been treated and discharged, at least five victims remain hospitalised.

Medical officials say two of the victims are in critical condition and may be referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for advanced medical care.