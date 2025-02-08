Okada riders attack Swedru Hospital staff after colleague dies in accident

Chaos erupted at the Swedru Municipal Hospital after an Okada rider was confirmed dead following a motorcycle accident at Agona Nyansakyere in the Agona East District.

The accident occurred when two speeding riders, traveling in opposite directions, collided under poor visibility conditions due to a power outage. One rider, who was carrying a passenger from Agona K.T.K to Agona Kwanyarko, died on arrival at the hospital, while the other rider and passenger sustained critical injuries.

Following the news of their colleague’s death, a group of Okada riders stormed the hospital, attacking medical staff and destroying equipment in frustration.

According to Assemblyman for Agona Asafo Electoral Area, Ishmael Odoom, the mob slapped a doctor, chased out nurses, smashed phones, and vandalized hospital computers.

Mr. Odoom strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable and calling on law enforcement to take action against those involved.

He further urged Okada riders to prioritize road safety, emphasizing that the accident could have been avoided if they had exercised greater caution.