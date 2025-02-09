Pastor Chris explains why he let go of top gospel singers in his church

The founder of Christ Embassy, Christian ‘Pastor Chris’ Oyakhilome, has claimed that some of the biggest Gospel musicians from his church left because they were becoming money-oriented instead of winning souls.

In a recently-held church programme, Pastor Chris revealed that he had to let them go because they were not fulfilling the mission God ordained for Christians.

Without mentioning names, Pastor Chris hinted at renowned gospel artists such as Sinach, Joe Praize, Frank Edwards, and Eben, stating that they prioritized worldly success over evangelism.

Everything changed—the music in the church became worldly, and instead of worshipping God, they danced and celebrated themselves. They were professionals making money from the church, charging for their singing while pretending to minister to God.

He added that while many pastors celebrated them, he eventually realized they were heading in the wrong direction and had to let them go.

Pastor Chris emphasized that true ministry goes beyond musical talent and that many gospel singers had become too attached to fame and financial gain.

They didn’t want to follow me in the direction God was leading us, so they chose a different path. I hope they repent because I warned them they were heading in the wrong direction.

He also criticized the concept of ‘worship leaders’, claiming that there is no such ministry in the Bible.

Meanwhile, Pastor Chris' remarks have reignited debates on social media on the role of gospel musicians in the church and whether commercializing gospel music aligns with true ministry. Many agreed with his stance on the matter, citing the importance of spiritual calling.