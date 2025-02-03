Police arrest 3 over football match violence that left Asante Kotoko fan dead

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three individuals in connection with violent disturbances during a football match between Nsoatreman FC and Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC on 2nd February 2025 at Nsoatre in the Bono Region. The chaos led to the tragic death of one person.

In a statement on Monday, 3rd February, the police identified the suspects as Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Agyemang Duah Owusu, and Kyeremeh Joseph.

All three suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation.

A search conducted in the room of suspect Agyemang Duah Owusu led to the retrieval of two dresses with suspected bloodstains and an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the family of the deceased and the leadership of Kumasi Asante Kotoko FC to express the condolences of the Police. He assured both parties of a thorough investigation into the tragic incident.

To strengthen the investigation, a special team has been deployed from the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters to support the Bono Regional Police Command.

The police assured the public of swift justice as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.