Police launch manhunt for two ‘vanished’ Lapaz armed robbers

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for two suspects involved in an alleged robbery at Rahama Forex Bureau Limited, near the Total petrol station at Lapaz in Accra, on Friday, 22 November 2024.

Reports indicate that the unidentified armed robbers broke into the Forex Bureau to rob the facility but were trapped by police officers who arrived at the scene.

A video of the incident shows two police vehicles and about five armed officers attempting to enter the building using tear gas to apprehend the suspects. However, according to eyewitness accounts, the robbers ‘vanished’ after police personnel successfully entered the bureau to arrest them.

A CCTV footage has since been retrieved by the police for further investigations into the incident.

The police service has confirmed the ongoing manhunt for the suspects in a statement, which reads: “The Police are on a manhunt for two robbery suspects who attempted to attack a Forex Bureau at Lapaz in Accra this morning. The swift response of the Police to the scene thwarted the suspects' attempt to carry out the robbery. We would like to assure the public that we will surely get them and bring them to face justice.”

Meanwhile, the Forex Bureau is yet to release an official statement about the incident.

This incident follows a similar armed robbery on 2 November at Adabraka, where four armed men robbed a jewellery shop near the Adabraka Market, escaping in a red Toyota Corolla with sacks of cash. That robbery left one person injured, and the Ghana Police Service has also launched a manhunt for those suspects.