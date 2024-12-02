53.8% of security personnel prefer the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, as Ghana’s next president. This is captured in a State Security Agencies 2024 Survey Report conducted by Dr Adam Bonaa, President of the Institute of Security, Safety and Policy Research, and Dr Nana Yaw Akwada, Chief of Party at the Bureau of Public Safety.

The survey collected data from 907 security officers, including personnel from the Police, Prisons, Immigration, Fire Service, and the Military, between Thursday, 7 November, and Thursday, 28 November 2024, ahead of the 2 December special voting exercise.

According to the report, 489 security officers, representing 53.9%, indicated that their welfare would be better supported under John Dramani Mahama as Commander-in-Chief. He is closely followed by the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, with 218 officers (24.0%). In third and fourth positions are Independent Presidential Candidates Alan Kyerematen, with 78 respondents (8.7%), and Nana Kwame Bediako, with 50 respondents (5.5%).

Security officers were also questioned on which presidential candidate is most likely to provide equal opportunities to state security officers in areas such as promotions, peacekeeping missions, and further studies.

480 respondents, representing 52.9%, chose Mahama, while Dr Bawumia came second with 229 (25.2%). Alan Kyerematen secured 66 votes (7.3%), and Nana Kwame Bediako followed with 52 (5.7%).

On the issue of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, the majority of security officers still preferred the NDC’s John Mahama as the candidate best suited to combat the menace.

505 respondents, representing 55.7%, chose Mahama. Dr Bawumia followed with 204 (22.5%), Alan Kyerematen came third with 74 (8.2%), and Nana Kwame Bediako was fourth with 52 (5.7%).

Meanwhile, the special voting exercise is underway in 14 regions across the country ahead of the 7 December general elections.