The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims made in a viral video showing a voter register being transported in a white pick-up truck. According to the EC, the register featured in the video, labelled "Ahafo Ano South-East, 1&2," does not belong to them.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 4th December 2024, Deputy Chairman Samuel Tettey clarified:

The Voters Register shown in the video is not that of the EC. The Commission's registers are black and white and not coloured as shown in the video.

The EC further explained:

It is important to note that the Commission provides the Final Register to the Political Parties. As has been the practice, the Political Parties also print the Final Register for their Agents. Additionally, it is instructive to note that the truck in the video does not belong to the Commission.

The Commission has urged the public to disregard the video, calling it an attempt to sow suspicion and mistrust. They have also called on the Ghana Police Service to investigate the incident:

We urge the Police to investigate this matter. The registration number of the pick-up truck, which is visible in the video, should be able to assist the Police in their investigations.

The latest development follows the Electoral Commission’s decision to burn presidential and parliamentary ballot papers for the Eastern and Western Regions over the leakage of a single defaced ballot paper.

The over 3 million ballot papers were destroyed by burning on Tuesday December 3, 2024.

Meanwhile the commission is scheduled to hold the special voting exercise in both regions on Thursday December 5, 2024 after reprinting new ballot papers.