Scammers on Earth are getting bold — some are now reaching for the stars. Literally. An 80-year-old woman in Japan has been duped into sending nearly 1 million yen ($6,700) to a man who claimed he was an astronaut stranded in space and running out of oxygen.

Yes, you read that right.

The elderly woman, who lives alone on Hokkaido island, struck up an online chat in July with a supposed space traveller. Over time, she warmed up to him — after all, who wouldn’t feel special being chosen by a lonely astronaut orbiting Earth?