Sam George strikes deal with GWCL for improved water supply at Ningo-Prampram

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George Nartey, has announced a deal with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to improve water supply within the constituency.

In a Facebook post today, the MP described the water situation in the area as extremely critical, citing the need to remedy the crisis as soon as possible.

I'm deeply concerned by the extremely critical situation with water delivery in the Ningo and Prampram areas, which has gotten very bad in the past few weeks.

He further announced that steps had been taken to salvage the situation after informing the new Managing Director of the GWCL. He reportedly received assurances that there would be an improvement in water delivery within the next two days.

Yesterday, I got firm assurances from the new MD for the Ghana Water Company Ltd that from coming Tuesday, we should see some improvement in water supply all the way to the end of the week. He has promised to visit the constituency personally this week.

The Ningo-Prampram MP further assured constituents of an incoming long-term solution for the water crisis as his office works with the GWCL.