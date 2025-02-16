Pulse logo
[Video] Heartbroken husband of nurse who burnt to death inconsolable at funeral

16 February 2025 at 16:23
Bereaved widower
The husband of the nurse who tragically lost her life along with her three children in a fire outbreak in Kumasi has been seen mourning inconsolably at their funeral.

The nurse, identified as 32-year-old Linda Kusi, was burnt to death alongside her three children in their home in Kumasi-Gyinase. The incident occurred at dawn on February 9, with witnesses making desperate but unsuccessful attempts to save them.

In a video circulating on social media, the bereaved widower is seen overwhelmed with grief at the funeral. Netizens have reacted to the heartbreaking scene, sharing heartfelt messages of condolence and sympathy.

