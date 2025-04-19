VP Opoku-Agyemang urges compassion, unity in Easter message

Vice President H.E. Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang urged Ghanaians to embrace the enduring values of compassion, solidarity, and fairness as the nation joined the global Christian community in commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in a deeply reflective Easter message delivered on Friday, April 18, 2025.

The message, shared across her official social media platforms, resonated with themes of empathy, inclusivity, and collective responsibility principles she emphasised as foundational to Ghana’s progress.

As Christians across Ghana and the world mark the celebration of Easter, I extend my warmest wishes to everybody

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang further underscored the significance of the season as an opportunity for national renewal, urging citizens to reflect on their shared humanity and commitment to building a just society.

May this season reawaken in us the conviction to build a kinder, fairer nation—one that listens, uplifts, and holds space for every voice,”

I wish all Ghanaians a meaningful and peaceful Easter.

The vice president’s message marks her second public communication following a period of medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) and subsequent recuperation in the United Kingdom.

Her recent health journey had drawn widespread concern and support from citizens, many of whom expressed relief at her gradual return to public engagement.

Last week, the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, provided assurances regarding the Vice President’s condition, confirming that she was in good health and had been advised by medical professionals to take a short period of rest abroad.

He further stated that her recovery was progressing steadily and that she was expected to resume her official responsibilities in the near future.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, a trailblazing academic and the first woman to serve as vice-chancellor of a public university in Ghana, had been on a two-week medical leave following a sudden illness.

Her absence from the public eye had sparked an outpouring of goodwill from across the political spectrum, reflecting the high regard in which she is held as a unifying national figure.