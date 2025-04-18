President Mahama invites Sahel military leaders to ECOWAS summit - Ablakwa reveals

President John Mahama has invited the military leaders of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to participate in the upcoming ECOWAS summit in Accra, a key event commemorating the bloc’s 50th anniversary.

This invitation follows the three Sahel nations’ formal withdrawal from ECOWAS earlier this year, after which they established the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Their exit has sparked concerns over potential disruptions to trade and regional stability, particularly for Ghana and neighbouring states.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa clarified that President Mahama issued the invitation in his role as host of the summit.

I did indicate all ECOWAS heads of state have been invited for this event, including heads of state of the AES countries.

Mr Ablakwa stated during the anniversary launch.

Because of the divorce from ECOWAS, it requires the host president to be solely responsible for that invitation. So they will come as guests of the Ghanaian president.

He emphasised that Mahama’s outreach reflects an effort to restore relations between ECOWAS and the departing nations.

In the spirit of goodwill and seeking to foster reunification… when President Mahama discussed with his colleagues that he wanted to invite the AES heads of state, he did not face any opposition or resistance. That is really a good sign that there is genuine commitment and desire for ECOWAS to be fully reintegrated.

Ablakwa also disclosed that President Mahama had informed ECOWAS Chairman and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu about his discussions with the Sahel leaders.

President Tinubu has said that at the next ECOWAS heads of state summit, President Mahama will be given the floor to present a detailed report of his engagements.

However, the inclusion of the AES leaders in ECOWAS affairs—despite their formal exit—has raised questions.

Security analyst Fatau Musa provided historical insight into the strained relationship between the Sahel states and the regional body.

Up until they left, they were participating in the Accra Initiative. ECOWAS always invited them to this meeting.

Since about 2007, the Sahelian countries have been very reticent in collaboration with the rest of the region.

He noted that ECOWAS had previously sought to develop a unified Sahel strategy but encountered resistance from nations such as Algeria.

When the G5 Sahel was created, applications by other ECOWAS members to join were rebuffed. So the trajectory that the AES has taken is not very surprising.