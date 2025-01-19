Withdraw your letter terminating my appointment; I’ve retired since Nov 2024 – Attafuah to Mahama

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the former Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to withdraw a letter terminating his appointment.
According to Professor Attafuah, he officially retired from public service in November 2024, and the letter revoking his appointment is both inaccurate and unnecessary.
In a Facebook post dated Saturday, 18 January 2025, Professor Attafuah disclosed that he had engaged in discussions with Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, regarding the widely circulated termination letter.
He stated that the letter, issued on 16 January, directed him to hand over his duties to Mr Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the newly appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the NIA.
Professor Attafuah clarified that he had already handed over to Mr Mahama Suleman Sualihu in November 2024 following his retirement.
“The said letter, reproduced below, also directed me to hand over the duties of my office to Mr Wisdom Kwaku Deku. My engagement with Dr Callistus Mahama today followed an earlier one yesterday during which I pointed out the following incontrovertible facts to him,” Professor Attafuah wrote.
He outlined that his post-retirement contract had ended on 13 November 2024 and that he had duly submitted his handing-over notes to Mr Sualihu, who subsequently forwarded them to the transition team. He further stated that Mr Sualihu had been acting as Executive Secretary since his departure.
Professor Attafuah further revealed that Dr Callistus Mahama had assured him that the termination letter would be formally withdrawn, stating, “He has assured me he will work on it on Monday when he gets to the office.”
Professor Attafuah reiterated that he is happily retired and not serving as the Executive Secretary of the NIA, calling on the public to disregard any suggestion to the contrary.