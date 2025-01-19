Withdraw your letter terminating my appointment; I’ve retired since Nov 2024 – Attafuah to Mahama

Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, the former Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to withdraw a letter terminating his appointment.

According to Professor Attafuah, he officially retired from public service in November 2024, and the letter revoking his appointment is both inaccurate and unnecessary.

In a Facebook post dated Saturday, 18 January 2025, Professor Attafuah disclosed that he had engaged in discussions with Dr Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, regarding the widely circulated termination letter.

He stated that the letter, issued on 16 January, directed him to hand over his duties to Mr Wisdom Kwaku Deku, the newly appointed Acting Executive Secretary of the NIA.