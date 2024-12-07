Ablekuma West voters reject MP Ursula Owusu-Ekuful’s food, hoot at delivery vehicle

Voters in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region dramatically rejected food allegedly provided by their Member of Parliament, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on election day. The incident, which occurred at a polling station, saw constituents hooting at the delivery vehicle and escorting it off the premises in a clear display of discontent.

A pick-up truck carrying food packs, reportedly intended for party officials, arrived at the voting centre but was met with resistance. Witnesses reported that frustrated constituents ensured the vehicle departed the area, with many citing dissatisfaction with the MP's performance as their reason for rejecting the gesture.

The occupants of the vehicle insisted that the food was meant for party executives and not the general voters. Despite this clarification, the truck remained parked outside the polling station after being turned away.

This development comes as Ghanaians head to the polls today, 7 December, to elect their leaders. The electoral process has been marred by reports of isolated incidents of violence at some polling stations across the country.